Basketball Comets Fall To Carlyle

The Greenville Comets travelled to Carlyle Wednesday evening and lost 53-40.

The Comets scored the first six points of the game and led by three after one quarter.

The Indians had the upper hand the rest of the game, leading by three at halftime, 9 after three quarters and by as many as 17 during the fourth quarter.

Top scorers for the Comets were Chad Stearns with 17 points and Drew Frey with 9.

The varsity Comets are 6-5 for the season. They play at home Friday night against East Alton-Wood River. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

Also on WGEL tonight will be the broadcast of the Greenville Lady Comets at Trenton Wesclin.