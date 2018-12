The Mulberry Grove Aces rolled through the first part of their basketball season with 11 straight victories and two tournament championships.

Jell Leidel talked to Head Coach Andrew Beckham after the Aces’ hard-fought win at Lebanon last Tuesday night.

Click below to hear their conversation:

The Aces resume their season January 4 at Ramsey and then play in the Morrisonville Tournament January 7-12.