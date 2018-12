The Mulberry Grove Aces’ boys basketball team is off to a great start this season.

The Aces are 9 and 0 and playing for the championship of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament Saturday at 7:30.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Head Coach Andrew Beckham before the big game.

Click below to hear their conversation:

WGEL will broadcast the Aces game at Lebanon Tuesday night.