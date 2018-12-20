Big Changes Coming To IHSA Football

The Illinois high school football world is a in a bit of a tizzy after the majority of IHSA member schools voted to change the football alignment for conferences and the playoffs.

Beginning with the 2021 season, there will no longer be football conferences and teams will be assigned to districts by the Illinois High School Association, based on enrollment.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said Greenville High School voted against the proposal, which was passed statewide by 17 votes.

Alstat said if GHS is 3A, they will play seven games of the season’s nine, against other 3A teams, assigned to you by the IHSA. You can pick out two non-district teams to play in weeks 1 and 2; however, GHS will not know who is in the district or whether they are 2A, 3A, or 4A, possibly until January 2021.

Playoff classes will be determined at the start of the season.

Alstat believes the South Central Conference will remain intact for all other sports.

The complete interview with Alstat will be aired on Saturday’s Sports Shop during the 9 o’clock hour.