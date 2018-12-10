Blue Jays Basketball Update

The two Greenville Junior High boys’ basketball teams travelled to Bloomington Saturday for a shootout.

The 8th grade Blue Jays won an exciting overtime game against Bloomington Cornerstone. The final score was 54-52.

Three players scored in double figures for the winners. Ryan Jackson totaled 12 points, and Landen Moss and Carter Snow scored 11 apiece. Ryan Harnetiaux added 9.

The 7th grade Blue Jays fell to Cornerstone 42-26. Kaleb Gardner had 8 points.

Games were played at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Also last week, the Greenville teams played Litchfield. The 8th graders won 44-27 with Moss posting 21 points and Jackson scoring 13.

Greenville’s 7th graders lost 42-20 as Gardner scored 10.