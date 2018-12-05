Blue Jays Split Games With Vandalia

The Greenville Blue Jays boys’ teams played Vandalia Tuesday night in junior high basketball action.

The eighth grade game was won by Vandalia 35-32. The Blue Jays trailed by one point going into the final quarter.

Top scorers for Greenville were Ryan Jackson with 11 points, Landen Moss with 9 and Edward Jurgena with 8.

The seventh grade Bluejays defeated Vandalia 30-15, jumping out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.

Kaleb Gardner and Nick Grull recorded 11 points apiece.

The Blue Jays are at home against Litchfield Thursday night and play Pocahontas Friday afternoon in Greenville. Saturday they are in the Illinois Wesleyan Shootout in Bloomington.