Cantrill To Play Volleyball At MO Baptist

Greenville High School senior Ally Cantrill has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, Missouri.

A ceremony was held for Ally last week with current volleyball coach Amanda O’Regan and former coach Alison Hall present, along with her parents, Melissa and Todd Cantrill.

Coach O’Regan said she is excited about Ally playing volleyball on the college level.

Click below to hear her comments:

Ally Cantrill played varsity volleyball for the Lady Comets all four years, was an all-conference player, and finished as the all-time leader in kills for a career at GHS.