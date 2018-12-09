Comets Beat Wesclin

The Greenville Comets turned in an outstanding effort Saturday night, defeating Trenton Wesclin 59-35.

Before the home fans, the Comets fell behind 7-2 in the early going and trailed by two after one quarter. They then controlled the rest of the game, taking a 6-point lead at halftime and leading by 10 after three quarters.

The Comets held Wesclin to 4 points in the second quarter and 4 in the fourth, displaying a great total team defensive effort.

Isaac Green had an outstanding game, scoring 27 points. The junior recorded 19 in the first half and came up with several big steals, rebounds and assists throughout the contest.

Drew Frey was also a standout for the Comets, picking up the pace of the action in the second half. He had 14 points, 12 in the second half, along with key steals and assists.

Click below to hear coach Todd Cantrill praise both players after the game, first talking about Green:

The Comets are now 4-2 for the season after beating Carlinville and Wesclin this weekend.

They play at Okawville Tuesday night, at Hillsboro Friday, and at home twice Saturday. All four games will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.