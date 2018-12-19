Comets In Pinckneyville Tourney

Following Christmas, the Greenville Comets boys’ basketball team will be playing in the expanded Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville.

The event has been expanded to three days, December 27-29, and now has 16 teams.

The Comets’ first game is December 27 at noon against Union County. If they win, the Comets play December 28 at 1:30 p.m. and a first-round loss puts the comets in a noon game that same day.

Other first round games will be Benton against Roxana, Jerseyville against Du Quoin, Olney against Trigg County, Cissna Park against Elverado, Chester against Salem, Steeleville against Wesclin and Pinckneyville against Trico.

Semifinal and trophy games will be played Saturday, December 29.