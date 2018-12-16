Comets Split Games Saturday

In the first Comets Quad Saturday at Greenville High School, the Comet boys split two games.

They came from behind in the first game to beat Altamont 59-54. Brock Nelson led the scoring with 21 points as he sank five three-pointers. Chad Stearns had 14 points.

In the evening game, the Comets battled an undefeated Monticello team, but lost 40-37.

The score was close throughout and tied at 34 with three minutes to go. For the game, Monticello outscored the Comets 9 to 4 at the free throw line.

Top scorers for GHS were Stearns with 12, and Nelson and Kaleb Ephron with 9 apiece.

The Comets are 6-4 for the season. They play at Carlyle Wednesday with the junior varsity game starting at 4:30 p.m. Their final home game, before the holiday break, is Friday against East Alton-Wood River. That game will be broadcast on WGEL.

