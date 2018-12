The Greenville Comets won Saturday night in the Pinckneyville Tournament to claim seventh place in the 12-team event.

GHS defeated Steeleville 52-47 in its final game.

The Comets lost to Benton 44-25 earlier in the day and were 2-2 overall in the tournament.

Going into 2019, the Comets have an overall record of 9-6.

They play Friday at home against Roxana.