Comets To Play At Busch Stadium

The Greenville Comets baseball team will once again be playing at Busch Stadium in St. Louis in 2019.

For the first time, the game will not be in the spring, but in June.

Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the game will be Saturday, June 22. The Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Angels prior to the Comets game. Their opponent will be from Carlyle, Kentucky. More details will come in the future.

The Comets will need to sell 900 tickets and information about ticket availability will be announced as soon as it is known.

The Cardinals-Angels game is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. with the Comets and Carlisle, Kentucky to follow.