Comets Top The Toppers

The Greenville Comets turned in an outstanding performance Friday night at Hillsboro, defeating the Hiltoppers 54-34.

The outstanding defensive effort by the Comets limited the home team to no more than 10 points in any one quarter.

Greenville led 17-10 after one quarter and 32-20 at halftime. It was a 15-point margin after three quarters.

Chad Stearns led the Comets with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Brock Nelson totaled 18 points, and Drew Frey grabbed 9 rebounds.

The Comets are 5 and 3 for the season and 2 and 0 in the South Central Conference. They host what is being billed as the Comets Quad today at the GHS gymnasium.

Three teams are coming in to play. The Comets face Altamont at noon, Hillsboro plays Monticello about 1:30 and the second session starts at 5 p.m. with Hillsboro against Altamont. The Comets’ second game is about 6:30 p.m. against Monticello.

Both Comet games will be broadcast on WGEL.