Comets Win First Game at Pinckneyville

The Greenville Comets opened play in the Pinckneyville Tournament Thursday afternoon with a 69-56 win over Union County, Kentucky.

The Comets led after every quarter, but with 2:40 left in the game, Union County got to within four points. The Comets regained control by getting the ball inside to Chad Stearns for easy buckets and by making free throws.

The Comets outscored the Braves 24 to 9 at the free throw line.

Stearns led the scoring with 21 points, Brock Nelson posted 17 and Kaleb Ephron had 16.

Drew Frey has averaged more than one charging foul taken per game this season. Coach Todd Cantrill praised Frey’s defensive effort in the win over Union County.

The Comets advance to the second round in the winner’s bracket. They play Olney at 1:30 this (Friday) afternoon.