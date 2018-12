Playing at home Friday night, the Greenville Comets grabbed a 66-31 win over East Alton-Wood River.

They led the entire game, opening up a 19-8 margin after one quarter, leading by 25 at halftime and holding a 39-point margin after three quarters.

The Comets had 9 players score in the game, led by Chad Stearns with 15 points, Brock Nelson with 13 and Isaac Green with 11.

GHS is 7-5 for the season and plays in a tournament at Pinckneyville December 27, 28 and 29.