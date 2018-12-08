Comets Win Friday

The Greenville Comets won their third game in a row Friday night, stopping Carlinville 68-52 in their first home game.

The Comets jumped out to a 10-0 lead and stayed in front the rest of the night.

Brock Nelson sank five three-pointers for 15 points. Chad Stearns put in 14 and Drew Frey recorded 10 points.

The Comets totaled 8 three-point field goals. The win gives the Comets a 3-2 overall record and 1-0 mark in the South Central Conference.

They are back at home Saturday night against Wesclin. There will not be a freshman game. The junior varsity contest tips off at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.