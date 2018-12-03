First Wins For Comets, 300th For Cantrill

Friday was a big night for the Greenville Comets basketball team – and their coach.

The Comets won their first game of the season Friday night at the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle.

The Comets got off to a 9-0 start and remained in front for a 67 to 50 victory over Flora.

Chad Stearns led the Comets on offense with 23 points. Isaac Green had 14 and Brock Nelson and Drew Frey totaled 9 each.

It was not only a big night for the Comets, but it was also a milestone game for Head Coach Todd Cantrill, as he notched his 300th coaching win.

Cantrill is in his 21st season as Comets’ head coach.

Cantrill, who has the longest stint in Comet history as a head coach and owns a record of 300 and 278, was Jeff Leidel’s guest on Saturday’s “Sports Shop”. Click below to hear their conversation in full:

In the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle Saturday afternoon, the Greenville Comets claimed fifth place.

The Comets held on for a 59-55 victory over Carlyle. They finished the tournament with 2 wins and 2 losses.

Greenville High led most of the game and opened up a 10-point margin early in the fourth quarter. Carlyle closed the deficit to 2 points on three occasions in the final three minutes, but Kaleb Ephron sank two free throws with 5 seconds left to seal the win for the Comets.

The winners sank 10 three-point field goals. Brock Nelson had seven of them for 21 points.

Chad Stearns totaled 17 points and Ephron had 14.

The next Comets game is Friday night at home against Carlinville. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.