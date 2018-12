The Greenville Comets are one of four teams in the 20th Annual Nokomis Freshman Christmas Tournament, December 26 and 27.

Others are the host school, Riverton and Litchfield.

The Comets open play December 26 at 7:30 p.m. against Litchfield. They play twice December 27, facing Nokomis at 2:30 p.m., and Riverton at 5:30 p.m.