Friday High School Basketball Scores

The Mulberry Grove Aces will play St. Elmo/Brownstown in the championship game of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Elmo/Brownstown beat Vandalia 66-65.
Greenville 54 Hillsboro 34
Litchfield 47 Staunton 39
Southwestern 50 Gillespie 48
Roxana 63 Father McGivney 42
Breese Central 48 Carlyle 36
South Central 63 Christ Our Rock 49
Mater Dei 65 Waterloo Gibault 43
Okawville 54 Steeleville 44
Salem 52 Wesclin 38
Nokomis 53 Mt. Olive 36
Metro East Lutheran 72 Bunker Hill 35
Nashville 64 Sparta 23
New Athens 65 Lebanon 42
Alton Marquette 50 Bethalto 29
Charleston 73 Effingham 67
Granite City 50 Edwardsville 47