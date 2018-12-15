Friday High School Basketball Scores

The Mulberry Grove Aces will play St. Elmo/Brownstown in the championship game of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Elmo/Brownstown beat Vandalia 66-65.

Greenville 54 Hillsboro 34

Litchfield 47 Staunton 39

Southwestern 50 Gillespie 48

Roxana 63 Father McGivney 42

Breese Central 48 Carlyle 36

South Central 63 Christ Our Rock 49

Mater Dei 65 Waterloo Gibault 43

Okawville 54 Steeleville 44

Salem 52 Wesclin 38

Nokomis 53 Mt. Olive 36

Metro East Lutheran 72 Bunker Hill 35

Nashville 64 Sparta 23

New Athens 65 Lebanon 42

Alton Marquette 50 Bethalto 29

Charleston 73 Effingham 67

Granite City 50 Edwardsville 47