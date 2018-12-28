Gerdes To Play Basketball At KC

Madison Gerdes, a senior at Greenville High School, will be playing basketball in the near future for Kaskaskia College.

She signed a letter of intent to attend the community college and play for KC Coach Jay Jenkins, who said he is pleased to have her in the program.

Click below to hear more:

Attending last week’s signing ceremony were Coach Jenkins, Madison’s parents, Tammy and Craig Gerdes, plus her current teammates and coaches.

Lady Comets Head Coach Kolin Dothager is happy to see one of his players advance to the college level.

Click below to hear his comments:

Madison has played basketball all four years at GHS and has been a starter the past two seasons.