GU Men & Women Remain Undefeated In Conference

The Greenville University men’s and women’s basketball teams remain undefeated in conference play after posting victories Saturday at MacMurray.

The Lady Panthers won 78-32 with Morgan St. James scoring 14 points.

The G.U. women are 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Association Conference. They will host William Woods College on Saturday, December 29.

The Greenville University men beat MacMurray 126-118 to win for the seventh time in their last 8 games. Eric Williams scored 29.

Also last week, the Panthers defeated Dominican, near Chicago, 145-123. Johari Dix, who earlier this season reached 1,000 points in his G.U. career, led the Panthers with 24 points.

The men’s team is now 7-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play. The Panthers do not play the rest of 2018 and will be back in action January 2 at Fontbonne.