HEAT Students Compete In Normal

38 competitive team students from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling & Trampoline, Inc. (HEAT) traveled to Normal, IL on Sunday, November 18th, to compete at their second meet of the season. The competition was held at the Illinois State University Horton Field House. The team overall brought home 13 first place trophies, 10 second place trophies, and 18 third places trophies. All competitors placing 4th place and below were awarded medals.

Front Row L-R

Brooklyn Fenton, CJ Yeske, Gracie Chambers, Jenna Durbin, Myka LaChance, Torrie McDonald and Elaina Kenny

Middle Row L-R

Avery Maddaleno, Penny Cina, Leighton Warchol, Kamdyn Putnam, Lainey Lessman, Hannah Laurent and Rozzalyn McDonald

Back Row L-R

Frankie Huber, Clair Matthews, Raegan Skinner, Chloee Kenny, Marcie Carroll, Sophie Harrison and Haylee Hediger