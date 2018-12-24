HEAT Team Competes In Salem

47 competitive team students from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling & Trampoline, Inc. (HEAT) traveled to Salem, IL on December 8th & 9th, to compete at their third meet of the season. The team overall brought home 10 first place trophies, 13 second place trophies, and 24 third places trophies. All competitors placing 4th place and below were awarded medals.

Front Row L-R

Nataleigh Cassidy, Lana Cress, Elaina Kenny, Harper Fuller, Kate Cunningham, Brooklyn Fenton and Marisa Shipman

Middle Row L-R

CJ Yeske, Gracie Chambers, Penny Cina, Leighton Warchol, Chloe Atkins, Hannah Laurent, Torrie McDonald, Mya Neely, and Avery Maddaleno

Back Row L-R

Kayleigh Weiss, Kamdyn Putnam, Briley Kirby, Summer Spencer, Haylee Hediger, Marcie Carroll, Rozzalynn McDonald, Lainey Lessman, Rylin DeBlois and Kember Deblois