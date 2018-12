The Greenville Junior High boys’ basketball teams split games last week.

The 8th grade Blue Jays beat Staunton 31-12. Landen Moss scored 14 points and Ryan Jackson had 9 for the winners,

Hillsboro defeated the Blue Jays 39-24 with Dieken Graber and Carter Snow scoring 7 apiece.

The seventh grade Blue Jays stopped Hillsboro 37-21. Kaleb Gardner posted 22 points and Hunter Clark had 9.

The seventh grade Greenville squad fell to Staunton 26-21 as Gardner scored 9.