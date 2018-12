The Greenville Lady Comets are the number one seed in the 16-team Lebanon Christmas Tournament to be held December 26 through December 29.

Greenville opens with a game against 16th-seeded Steeleville at 3:30 p.m. December 26.

Columbia is the second seed followed by Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Southwestern Piasa and Lebanon. The Lady Comets defeated Columbia and Lebanon in the season-opening tourney at Columbia.