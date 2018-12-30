Lady Comets Are Tourney Champs

The Greenville Lady Comets are the champions of the 2018 Lebanon Holiday Tournament.

Saturday night, the GHS girls lived up to their number one seeding by beating second-seeded Columbia 42-34. Megan Hallemann, Ally Cantrill and Nancy Fritzsche were selected to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Comets led the whole game, but were in front by only two at halftime and after three quarters.

They expanded the margin to 11 points in the final period.

Coach Kolin Dothager was proud of his team.

Click below to hear his comments:

Megan Hallemann led the offense with 19 points, Ally Cantrill had 9 and Madison Gerdes grabbed several rebounds in the contest.

The Lady Comets won four games in the tourney and outscored their opponents 229 to 104.

The local girls are 15-1 for the season with tournament championships at Columbia and Lebanon. Their first game of 2019 is Thursday at home against Roxana.