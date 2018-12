The Greenville Lady Comets play at home tonight against Carlyle.

The Greenville High School girls have a 7 and 0 record.

The varsity game will start earlier than usual . The JV contest tips off at 6 p.m., however the quarters will only be four minutes in length. It’s believed the varsity game could start before 7 o’clock.

WGEL will broadcast the game and it will be streamed at WGEL.com.

Thursday night, the Lady Comets are at Hillsboro and WGEL will broadcast the game.