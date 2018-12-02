Lady Comets Keep Winning: Down Nashville

The Greenville Lady Comets played a Saturday afternoon matinee and recorded their seventh straight win to start the season.

The GHS girls rolled past Nashville 55-27.

The Lady Comets never trailed, leading 26 to 12 at halftime and by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Rylee Pickett led the scoring with 12 points. Megan Hallemann had 11.

The junior varsity Lady Comets beat Nashville 41-37 with Hannah Simpson scoring 13.

The freshman GHS girls played twice Saturday, falling to Pana and beating Central A & M.

The Lady Comets play at home Tuesday night against Carlyle. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.