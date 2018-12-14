Lady Comets Return With A Win

The Greenville High girls’ team is 10 and 1 for the season after winning at Pinckneyville Thursday night, 46-41.

GHS fell behind 10-4 after one quarter, then came alive, outscoring the Panthers 20 to 9 in the second period to lead by 5 at halftime.

The lead was stretched to 10 points by the end of the third quarter.

Pinckneyville outscored Greenville 14 to 9 in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Comets held on for the win.

Rylee Pickett led the Lady Comet scoring list with 16 points while Nancy Fritzsche has 15.

The Lady Comets’ next game is Thursday at Trenton Wesclin. WGEL will broadcast the contest.