Lady Comets Roll in Game 2 at Lebanon Tournament

The Greenville Lady Comets have advanced to the semifinals of the Lebanon Tournament.

Thursday night, they recorded a 59-19 victory over Carlyle.

The outcome was never in doubt after Greenville scored the first 8 points of the game.

Leading the offense was Megan Hallemann with 17 points, Rylee Pickett with 13 and Ally Cantrill with 10.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was pleased with his team’s defensive press which caused many problems for Carlyle.

The Lady Comets are 13-1 for the season and play Lebanon at 8 tonight in the semifinals of the Lebanon Tournament.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at www.wgel.com.