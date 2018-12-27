Lady Comets Roll To Win in First Game at Lebanon Tournament

Opening play in the Lebanon Christmas Tournament Wednesday afternoon, the Greenville Lady Comets rolled to a 76-17 win over Steeleville.

Greenville scored the first 14 points of the game and led by 41 at halftime.

Nancy Fritzsche and Natalie Iberg scored 12 points apiece for the winners while Ally Cantrill added 11.

The Lady Comets are 12-1 for the season and play at 5 p.m. today (Thursday) in the quarterfinals of the Lebanon Tournament against Carlyle.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at www.wgel.com.