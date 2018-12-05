Lady Comets Win 8th

With four players scoring in double figures, the Greenville Lady Comets rolled to a 72-38 victory over Carlyle Tuesday night on their home court.

The GHS girls are now 8 and 0 for the season.

The Lady Comets once again led the entire game, moving in front by 14 after one quarter, 26 at halftime, and staying in front by more than 20 in the second half.

The winners sank 9 three-point shots. Leading scorers were Nancy Fritzsche with 21 points, Megan Hallemann with 16, Natalie Iberg with 15 and Rylee Pickett with 10. For Carlyle, Brooklynn Smith posted 22 points.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager was pleased his team was ready to play from the opening tip.

The Lady Comets play at Hillsboro Thursday night in a South Central Conference battle. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.