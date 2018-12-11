Lady Comets Win At Southwestern

The Greenville Lady Comets played an excellent first half at Southwestern Piasa Monday night and finished with a 54-35 victory.

They led by 26 points at halftime.

GHS sank 7 three-point shots, all in the first half, and outscored Southwestern 11 to 1 at the free throw line.

Top scorers for the Lady Comets were Ally Cantrill and Megan Hallemann with 13 points apiece and Nancy Fritzsche with 11 points.

The girls are now 9 and 1 for the season and 2-1 in the South Central Conference.

The Lady Comets play at Pinckneyville Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.