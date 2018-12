The Greenville Lady Comets won their 11th in 12 games Thursday night at Trenton Wesclin.

Greenville scored the first 15 points of the contest and finished with a 66-42 victory. Top scorers for GHS were Megan Hallemann with 18 points, Nancy Fritzsche with 13, Rylee Pickett with 9 and Ally Cantrill with 8.

The Lady Comets’ next game is December 26 about 3:30 p.m. in the Lebanon Tournament.