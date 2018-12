The Greenville University women’s basketball team recorded a home win Monday night, defeating Blackburn 71 to 33.

It was a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game. The Lady Panthers are 2-0 in the conference and 7- 2 overall.

Over the weekend, the G.U. women won twice at the MacMurray Tournament. They topped St. Mary of the Woods 92-61 and beat Robert Morris Springfield 75-51.

The Lady Panthers are at MacMurray Saturday, and have a home game December 29 against William Woods.