Two Bond County Unit2 schools met on the basketball court last week.

In 8th grade boys basketball action, Pocahontas emerged with a 39-38 win over Greenville.

Top scorers for the Indians were Wesley Stoecklin with 19 points and Hayden Hibbs with 10.

The Blue Jays Landen Moss scored 17.

In the 7th grade game, Greenville defeated Pocahontas 35-22.

Kaleb Gardner scored 29 of the Blue Jays’ 35 points. For Pocahontas, Mason Budnicki posted 9 points and Hibbs had 6.