Registration is underway for the Greenville Comets Saturday Morning Youth Basketball Program.

Boys and girls in grades one through six can participate. The fee is $25 per player.

Registration forms have been distributed to schools in Bond County. The deadline to register is December 30.

Youngsters play games Saturday mornings, January 5 through February 9, at the high school gymnasium.

For more information, contact Coach Todd Cantrill at the high school.