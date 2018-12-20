Scharp To Run For Webster

A Greenville High School senior trickster is taking his running skills to the college level.

Rob Scharp, son of Diana and Bob Scharp of Greenville, has signed a letter of intent to be a member of the track program at Webster University at Webster Groves, Mo.

Scharp said he is excited for the opportunity to be a collegiate runner at Webster. He said track is his favorite sport and he’s always wanted to compete in college. Webster, he said, has a beautiful campus and a great business program, which will be his area of study. He also likes that it’s fairly close to home.

Click below to hear his comments:

While he still has one more high school track season this spring, Scharp was asked about his memories at GHS. He said he enjoyed being coached by Alison Hall and said several specific track meets came to mind.

Click below for more:

Alison Hall will not be coaching this spring as she has resigned, effective the end of the first semester, to move to California. She was at Tuesday’s signing ceremony along with Scharp and his parents.