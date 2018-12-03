Sorento Girls Wrap Up Basketball Season

The Sorento 8th grade girls’ basketball team wrapped up its season with a trip to the regional championship game.

Playing at Pana Sacred Heart Friday night, the Greyhounds were defeated by Sacred Heart 34-18.

Coach Terry Swalley said his team was without two starters, but the girls never gave up, getting to within 8 points in the third quarter.

Top scorers for Sorento were Hannah Potthast and Kat Haas with 7 points each.

The Greyhounds reached the regional title game with a 36-29 semifinal win over Pocahontas. Haas and Potthast had 11 points each with Charlee Stearns and Natalee Baker posting 7 points apiece.

Pocahontas was led by Brooke Smith with 8 points and Danika Sidwell with 6.

The Indians defeated Mulberry Grove 31-25 in the first round of the regional.