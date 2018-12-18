Third Grade Rockets Take Second

The Greenville Rockets third grade boys’ basketball team recently finished in second place in the season-ending tournament of the Clinton County League.

The Rockets were seeded fifth entering the tournament. They defeated Carlyle 14-13 in the first round, then beat Nashville 18-13, before falling to Bartelso in the championship game.

Players on the team were Bauer Ackerman, Ethan Marcoot, Canon Hamel, Paxton Ackerman, Teague Alstat, Christian Swalley, Ryder Revisky, Aiden Linnabury, Cole Wayman, Nolan Prater, Hank Bradshaw, Benjamin Wittig, Jackson Wood, Carson Scott, Alex Mann, Ceagan Slater, Cayden Devall and Sawyer Knapp.