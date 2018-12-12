Winning Streak Ends For Comets

Playing at Okawville Tuesday night, the Greenville Comets had their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Okawville won 52-49, beating the Comets for the second time this season. The Rockets outscored Greenville 15 to 8 at the free throw line, making 12 of those in the fourth quarter.

Leading GHS in scoring were Brock Nelson with 17 points and Kaleb Ephron with 15.

The Comets are 4 and 3 for the season and play at Hillsboro Friday night. The South Central Conference game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.