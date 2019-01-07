7th Grade Boys Basketball Regionals

Seventh grade boys’ basketball teams in Bond County will be participating in Illinois Elementary School Association regionals Saturday.

In Class 1A, Mulberry Grove, Sorento and Pocahontas are in the Pana Sacred Heart Regional.

Mulberry Grove plays Findlay Okaw Valley at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sorento meets Stewardson-Strasburg at 10:30 a.m. and Pocahontas plays Pana Sacred Heart at noon. The semifinal games are set for 1:30 and 3 on Saturday with the championship game January 23.

Greenville is in the Hillsboro Class 3A Regional, which also begins Saturday.

The Blue Jays, seeded second, play Macon Meridian at 10:15 a.m. If they win, they’ll advance to a semifinal game at 6:45 p.m. on January 22.

The regional title game at Hillsboro is January 24 at 6 p.m.