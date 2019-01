The Pocahontas 8th grade boys’ basketball team won their first game in the IESA Class 1A regional at Divernon Saturday.

The Indians defeated Findlay 38-18. In the semifinals, also on Saturday, Pocahontas fell to Pana Sacred Heart 52-20.

In other first round games, Mulberry Grove lost to Ramsey 39-27 and Sorento was defeated by Pana Sacred Heart 54-15.