The final two days of the Morrisonville Tournament were postponed over the weekend due to weather

The Mulberry Grove Aces are in the tourney and one of their games had been rescheduled for this evening, however Morrisonville cancelled school so there will be no Monday games.

The Aces are schedule to make up one of their two remaining tournament game at 5 p.m. January 23, playing Carlinville at Morrisonville.