The season-opening win streak of the Mulberry Grove Aces ended Monday night in the Morrisonville Mohawk Classic.

Nokomis defeated the Aces 54-23. In another tournament game, Vandalia downed Carlinville 71-54.

The Aces play at Vandalia Tuesday night as part of the Morrisonville Tournament. They enter the game 1 and 1 in the Classic and 13-1 overall.