Aces Lose At Vandalia

In a game played at Vandalia Tuesday night, the Mulberry Grove Aces were defeated by the Vandals 62-56.

The Aces led by 3 after the first quarter and the game was tied at halftime. Vandalia led by 3 after the third quarter,

Top scorer in the game was Mulberry Grove’s Courtlyn Latham with 31 points.

The Aces are 13-2 for the season.

The game was part of the Morrisonville Mohawk Classic and Mulberry Grove is now 1-2 in the tournament. The Aces resume tournament play at Morrisonville Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Edinburg and finish the Classic with a 5 p.m. contest Saturday against Carlinville.