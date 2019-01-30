Aces Win Tuesday

The Mulberry Grove Aces were on the road Tuesday, winning 68-46 over Cowden Herrick/Beecher City.

The Aces scored the first 6 points of the game and never trailed, leading by 8 after the first quarter, 14 at half and after three quarters, and building a lead of 24 points during the fourth period.

Coach Andrew Beckham told WGEL he thought it might have been the best all-around game by his team this season.

Top scorer was Courtlyn Latham with 31 points. He sank 6 three-point shots. Wyatt Criner totaled 18 points.

The Aces are 17-4 for the season. They play at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Friday night.