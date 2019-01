At a ceremony held last week, Jaidyn Ackerman, a senior at Greenville High School, signed a letter of intent to play softball at Parkland Community College in Champaign, Illinois.

She is the daughter of Tiffani and Marc Ackerman of Greenville.

Among those attending the ceremony were Parkland softball coaches Kristi and Dan Paulson.

Jaidyn is a Greenville High School Comet cheerleader. She has played softball at GHS and for the Southwest Illini Jaguars in the summer.