Blue Jays Cheerleaders End Season

The Greenville Junior High cheerleaders concluded their competitive season with an outstanding performance over the weekend.

The Greenville squad won first place in the medium junior high division at the Mater Dei Invitational.

The 15 cheerleaders are Lola Carman, Sidney Griffin, Lainey Hoyle, Emma Ketten, Chloe Kious, Laia Klein, Marissa Lager, Jessica Leihser, Adriana Lohman, Libby Reavis, Mia Ruble, Ashley Schauwecker, Avery Self, Georgia Sussenbach and Bailey Wilkerson.

Gayla Brauns is head coach.

Assistant coaches are Amanda Goldsboro, Allyson Loucks and Sean Washington.