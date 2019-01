The James Burke Memorial Tournament began Monday as the Greenville Blue Jays were dealt a heartbreaking loss.

Effingham St. Anthony sank a late shot to edge the eighth grade Blue Jays 28-26. In other games, Effingham beat Hillsboro, Triad topped Salem and Aviston defeated Roxana,

The Blue Jays battle Roxana at 7 p.m. tonight. The winner advances to the consolation final at 5 p.m. Friday.